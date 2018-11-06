The new iPad Pro for Photographers



Halló from Iceland!

I’m here working on a couple of art commissions and leading a private workshop and I brought the new iPad Pro along to better understand how it can integrate into the mobile photographer workflow. How does it work to ingest, backup, edit, and share images?

The art installation I’m working on is extremely large format (up to 50 ft. wide), so I’m shooting most of this project with the Hasselblad H6D-100c (a 100-megapixel beast). Needless to say, it’s been a great camera to test the speed of this new iPad Pro.

Anytime I pick up a new tool and consider it to carry in my bag, I ask the question:

How will this new tool improve my work?

This is exactly what I’ve been asking myself while exploring/shooting/editing/sharing images in Iceland and I’m excited to share my thoughts. If you have any questions or are interested in reaching out for any reason, comment at the bottom of the page or reach out directly to hey@austinmann.com.

Enjoy!